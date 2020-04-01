Colorado buys millions of masks, gloves as virus surge nears

News

DENVER (AP) -- Colorado is buying millions of masks, gloves and other personal protective gear from Chinese and domestic manufacturers and is preparing a multi-tier system to cope with the imminent surge of coronavirus patients.

Gov. Jared Polis says the purchases aren’t nearly enough with scarce U.S. government supplies and at a time when the supply chain crisis is global. That makes statewide shelter-in-place measures essential to sustaining Colorado’s health care infrastructure by slowing the exponential rate of spread of the virus.

Polis says the state will continue its round-the-clock search for protective equipment, ventilators, beds and test kits until U.S. industrial capacity can meet demand, possibly this summer.