Woodland Park adds hospital annex in response to COVID-19

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new hospital annex in Woodland Park has been constructed in response to COVID-19.

On Monday afternoon, the Colorado Department of Health shows 8 people have tested positive in Teller County with the novel coronavirus, and one person has died.

County and city officials will be answering questions about the new facility and will be giving a guided tour. The Teller County surge hospital will be located at 703 Gold Hill Place South in Woodland Park.