A nearly empty newsroom: Behind-the-scenes as KRDO anchors work from home during COVID-19 pandemic

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Like everyone at home in southern Colorado, KRDO has been socially distancing for weeks. And now with Governor Polis' orders to stay at home, KRDO-TV has taken the extra step to have news anchors anchor the news from home.

KRDO reporters, photographers, and digital staff have been working remotely for weeks. After several days of careful logistical planning, this past week was the first that allowed the ABC affiliate to allow anchors to be on the air from their homes, beginning with Bart Bedsole and Brynn Carman.

Watch Good Morning Colorado anchor Josh Helmuth give you a brief tour, a behind-the-scenes look, at the station's newsroom that is nearly empty, only filled with select essential personnel who don't have the option to work from home.