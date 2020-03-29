Trump approves disaster declaration for Colorado amid virus

News

DENVER (AP) - President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Colorado, assuring additional federal assistance for the state, tribal and local response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Jared Polis had requested the designation, saying it will level the playing field related to federal disaster funding. State officials said Saturday that at least 44 people have died and more than 2,060 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Colorado.

Also, survey results released Saturday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show a large majority of Coloradans are “very concerned” about the coronavirus and are taking extra precautions to keep the community healthy.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)