Scattered showers and flurries to start the week

News

Moisture originating from low pressure in SW Colorado will spread to the Pikes Peak region this evening bringing the chance for isolated flurries and showers. Locations above 7000ft could see a light dusting of snow accumulation but overall minimal travel impacts are expected with this event.

Partly sunny skies Monday morning with seasonal high temperatures, into the mid-50s in Colorado Springs. Winds turning breezy early afternoon with gusts to 30mph as the low-pressure center exits off into Kansas. Scattered showers developing after 1 pm along the I-25 and HWY 50 corridors are possible with low severity. Baca County is the most likely Colorado location to receive small hail associated with these weak thunderstorms.

Mid-week warming trend with temperatures back into the high 50s and 60s in central/southern Colorado. Afternoon winds remaining breezy with daily gusts to 20-25mph for most valley locations.

Thursday afternoon a cold front is looking to drop through the state, increasing winds, cooling temperatures, and transporting more rain/snow to the region.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.