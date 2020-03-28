Colorado Springs business giving out medical-grade mask material

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A family owned company, Timberline Foam & Upholstery Supply, is doing their part by donating mask material to the local community.

Shane Daniels and Daniel Trujillo, who work at the family-run business, have assembled plastic bags containing one yard of material. They've put together dozens of bags and each bag makes approximately 14 masks.

Although it's not the high grade material used to make N95 respirator masks, it is still medical grade. Together, the family hopes to donate hundreds of bags via pick-up.

If you'd like to pick up a bag, you can from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3200 N. Stone Avenue.

"We'll give it out till we run out," said Daniels.