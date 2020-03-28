Sunday Forecast

News

The low-pressure system that brought a couple of inches of snow to the higher elevations last night has exited Colorado and left us with strong northerly winds. The eastern Colorado plains have been receiving wind gusts between 40-50mph this afternoon. Thankfully the winds will dissipate overnight and remain calm through the day Sunday.

Temperatures this evening into the high 20s and low 30s along the I-25 and HWY 50 corridors with no chance of precipitation.

Starting off Sunday morning with plenty of sunshine, gradually turning partly/mostly cloudy by mid-afternoon. High temperatures relatively seasonal, into the 50s for Colorado Springs and low 60s in SE Colorado. Afternoon isolated showers will develop in the mountains with the potential for a few of these showers to cross I-25 after 6pm. The overall severity and coverage of the precipitation are low.

Next week consists of a few precipitation chances as well. Monday evening isolated rain showers are possible in central/eastern Colorado with the chance for a few thunderstorms in the plains. Then Thursday/Friday another cold front is headed our way bringing chance snow showers, uncertainty is very high considering we're still a week out from the event, just keep an eye on it.

