Salida resident among dozens of Coloradans stuck in foreign countries due to COVID-19 lockdowns

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A resident from Salida among dozens of Coloradans currently stranded in foreign countries with lockdowns due to COVID-19.

Tim Cutter, who has been in Peru for almost two weeks, says he and his girlfriend are still waiting for repatriation flights.

“The embassy has stated that unless you’re actually contacted with flight information, you should stay in place and go by the guidelines of the country’s quarantine," he said.

The couple is currently in a remote town called Urubamba, which has also made it difficult for state and federal representatives to bring them back.

Congressman Doug Lamborn says they have to arrange permits to allow Americans to travel throughout Peru without being stopped by the military.

“It’s a difficult process because there’s 194 other countries out there and they all have a different procedure," Lamborn said. "Some of the countries that have been hardest to work with are Peru, Philippines, Argentina and Honduras.”

Cutter says he is lucky to afford paying a ticket back and keep staying at his hotel while waiting for the flight information. But others may not be as fortunate.

“It can get expensive trying to stay in new lodging, trying to stay safe, as well as figuring how much it’s going to be for a flight back," Cutter said.

The U.S. Department of State says it has brought back more than 18,000 U.S. citizens from foreign countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve had some great success stories," Lamborn said.