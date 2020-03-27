Shield 616 shifts mission to hand sanitizers amid COVID-19 outbreak

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Shield 616 usually equips first responders with rifle-rated vests, but since the outbreak of COVID-19 - police and fire officials say the threat of the virus is just as lethal as bullets.

"I'm concerned about the exposure to cops," says El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder. "We've let it be known that there are a couple that have been infected.

But with the demand of sanitary supplies causing prices to rise and stock in stores to drop, the threat of the virus is not as easy to defend themselves against.

Shield 616 says they are donating hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, and masks and eye protection in hopes of keeping first responders healthy so they can continue to save lives.

Jamy Bumgarner, Division Chief with Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Division, says in order to defeat the virus, they need the help of the community, too.

"Everyone talks about the blue and red being here, we're first responders, we save lives", says Bumgarner. "You can save a life, too, by staying home".