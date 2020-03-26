KRDO investigation prompts Colorado Springs church to abide by stay-at-home order

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs church that initially said it would not limit worship services to less than 10 people, even with a public health to do so, says it will now comply with Governor Jared Polis' 'Stay-at-Home' order.

However, leaders at Colorado Springs Fellowship Church say they disagree with the order and believe it infringes on their religious rights.

The church's decision Thursday comes after a KRDO investigation revealed Colorado Springs Fellowship had no plans to close its doors and said it had a Constitutional Right to remain open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Church leaders tell KRDO they never received a request to stop services or limit gatherings to less than 10 from the health department. The church says they were notified by the health department a complaint was filed. Leadership says they were only contacted by the health department once.

The El Paso County Health Department would not confirm if it contacted the church or if it asked them to stop large gatherings. A spokesperson only said when specifically asked about Colorado Springs Fellowship that the order applied to churches.

The church tells KRDO it did notify the health department that it intends to follow the 'Stay-at-Home' order.

Vice President of the Board of Directors Lamont Banks released this statement to KRDO about the issue on Thursday morning:

"After consulting with our attorney in this matter, let me be clear, it is disappointingly evident that the Constitution of The United States that guarantees our right to the Free Exercise of our Religion, without Government interference, under the First Amendment, is seriously in jeopardy by the actions of the State. Nevertheless, out of consideration for the Law and, what I believe is an abuse of his statutory authority by the Governor, the Colorado Springs Fellowship will Adhere Specifically to the stay at home order at this time. However, we disagree entirely with the actions taken by this Governor in not making an exception to all churches to worship freely, especially in these trying times when the support and succor provided by the Church is more than ever needed." Lamont Banks

According to the language in the order, those who do not follow it could face up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

However, it remains unclear how both the state and county health departments intend to enforce the orders they continue to hand down. Our investigation has uncovered that there is a lack of protocol on both the state and county levels on how to actually enforce the orders.

The El Paso County Health Department said on Wednesday it was looking into the legal options at its disposal to enforce the orders. However, both state and local health officials say voluntary compliance is the preferred method

