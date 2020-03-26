How is this ‘stay at home order’ different than what Colorado was already doing?

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced on Wednesday afternoon he was issuing a stay-at-home order for the state except for essential workers.

Similarly, on Sunday the governor asked non-critical businesses to decrease their workforce by 50% or more, urging people to stay home.

What's the difference between the two orders?

Instead of having the option, the state has mandated most people to stay home.

If your business is not considered essential or critical, all employees need to stay home.

If you do not live with someone, you cannot gather in a group of any number.

The order reads, "all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a Residence are prohibited, except for the limited purposes expressly permitted in this PHO (Public Health Order) which include Essential Activities."

Taking a drive? You can't do that.

"All travel, including, but not limited to, travel by automobile or public

transit, except Necessary Travel, is prohibited," the order says.

Things you can still do? Go to the grocery store, the gas station, the liquor store, and to a firearm store. Medical appointments and emergency care, are all still allowed.

Daycares remain open, but the order encourages centers to keep groups of kids under 10.

Individuals can still go for a walk outside, but if they go with someone, it needs to be someone they already live with.

Right now, El Paso County and Colorado Springs officials say they are not enforcing the order, and hope most people oblige voluntarily.

If someone is found violating the rules, they will get a verbal warning to start. Discussions on citations aren't finalized yet.

Read the full order here.