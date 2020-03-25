Colorado Springs restaurant restructures business model amidst COVID-19 outbreak

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The outbreak of COVID-19 in Colorado has forced all restaurants to shut down their dining services until at least April 30, and local restaurateurs have had to get creative to keep business going.

Mamma Pearl's Cajun Kitchen here in the Colorado Springs has also had to close its doors just two months after the opening of their new location.

The owner of Mamma Pearl's, Robert "Chef BB" Brunet, says they've completely adjusted their business model. They've now switched over to making family-style meals that can be ordered to-go so the restaurant can generate some income.

But with the hard hit that the virus is taking on the economy, Chef BB says they also had to reduce staffing.

His staff of 30 people is now running at just eight per shift.

Some employees even opted to self-terminate in order to file for unemployment

"We're encouraging to do them whatever is best for them; we're going to what we can, but they have to make those decisions," says Chef BB.

Though there's no end to the shutdown in sight, Chef BB says he's still hoping for the best.

Once the outbreak is over, he says he plans to rehire all of the employees who chose to leave for financial purposes.