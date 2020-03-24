Polis signs death penalty repeal, what’s next

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis granted clemency to the three men on death row when he signed the death penalty repeal into law Monday. These three men now have life sentences: Robert Ray, Sir Mario Owens and Nathan Dunlap.

All three were prosecuted in the 18th Judicial District and drew a response from George Brauchler, the district attorney in the district.

"This governor has never reached out to me or any member of the prosecution team, all of whom are still in the area, for any comments, consultation, or input of any kind before rescuing these heinous, cold-blooded murderers from their earned sentences," said Brauchler.

The clemency comes just days after the pivotal discovery of a boy's body in Florida believed to be Gannon Stauch.

Prosecutors announced they have filed new charges against Letecia Stauch, Gannon's stepmother, including 'first-degree murder with deliberation.'

At a news conference, lead prosecutor Michael Allen said he wasn't ruling out a potential death-penalty bid against Stauch.

He said his office is evaluating whether the case is eligible for a capitol trial and whether prosecutors will pursue one.

Now that Polis has signed the death penalty repeal into law, we've reached out to the 4th Judicial District for comment. It's said it will not address the press until the next court date.

The last man to be executed in Colorado was convicted murderer and rapist Gary Lee Davis, who was put to death by lethal injection in 1997.