KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Bohdi is a beautiful dog, with a short tan coat and greenish-gray eyes. He is loving and sweet, but he is looking for a home with a patient owner who is willing to take the time to train him!

As a 10-month-old pit bull mix dog, Bohdi is happy-go-lucky, but he is also full of energy. Make sure he exercises, and he will be quite a gentleman! He is also very treat-driven, so in the right home, he will adapt well to training.

Because of his excitability, Bohdi would do best as an only pet.

Want to know more about Bohdi? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are 12 pm – 4:30 pm.