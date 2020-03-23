Gas prices plummet in Southern Colorado

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Gas prices have fallen 9 cents per gallon this past week in Colorado Springs, averaging $1.96/gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week.

Prices continue to drop as the coronavirus continues to spread. According to GasBuddy, the virus has destroyed oil demand globally.

GasBuddy reports that prices will continue to drop in the coming weeks, with many stations nationwide dropping to 99 cents per gallon.

