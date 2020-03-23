City of Colorado Springs still promotes using parks, open spaces

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It seems like everything is closed these days, but for the time being the City of Colorado Springs is encouraging residents to make use of public parks and open spaces.

In a release Monday, the city said they're promoting "responsible" use of public trails and outdoor spaces to allow residents to "enjoy the mental and physical health benefits" they provide.

“We are committed to keeping parks, trails and open spaces accessible, as long as it is responsible to do so,” said Karen Palus, parks director, in a statement. “In order to do this, we need the public’s help. We all need to do our part to use these areas in a way that respects each other and public health guidance.”

City officials are reminding residents NOT to use parks or public trails if they're experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

This is a rapidly changing situation, so all residents are asked to visit www.coloradosprings.gov/COVID19 for the latest information.

For a list of outdoor recreation spaces, see here.