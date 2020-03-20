Investigation underway after shot fired inside semi truck in Pueblo

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department is investigating after a shot was fired inside a semi truck near Interstate 25.

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to check on a driver whose boss hadn't been able to contact. Officers found the truck running on the southbound off ramp at 29th St., but they weren't able to get a response from inside the cab.

The officers began to pound on the window, call out, and turn on their sirens, but got no response. A locksmith was called out to unlock the cab. Two officers then climbed in and saw a sleeping bag in the sleeper compartment. One officer reached for the sleeping bag when a gunshot went off, prompting the officers to get out of the truck.

According to Pueblo Police, officers then deployed a drone but found no movement inside the cab. A team of officers approached and found the driver inside the cab with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At this time the man's condition is unclear.

