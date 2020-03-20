Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 11:49 am
Published 11:15 am

Couple in Manitou Springs craft masks to combat shortages caused by COVID-19

Homemade masks

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Healthcare workers are now on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak, but supplies to protect themselves is now running low.

The Centers for Disease Control said healthcare workers who can't get a mask should use a bandana or scarf as a 'last resort' as supplies run short.

It's why James Vandiveer and his wife, Kat, set up their own makeshift assembly line in Manitou Springs to create protective face shields.

Their goal is now to help supply protection for people in health care, while also providing jobs for making and selling masks to people who have lost their jobs because of the virus.

Colorado Springs / Economy / Health / Local News

Alexis Dominguez

Alexis is a reporter for KRDO and Telemundo Surco. Learn more about Alexis here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply