Couple in Manitou Springs craft masks to combat shortages caused by COVID-19

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Healthcare workers are now on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak, but supplies to protect themselves is now running low.

The Centers for Disease Control said healthcare workers who can't get a mask should use a bandana or scarf as a 'last resort' as supplies run short.

It's why James Vandiveer and his wife, Kat, set up their own makeshift assembly line in Manitou Springs to create protective face shields.

Their goal is now to help supply protection for people in health care, while also providing jobs for making and selling masks to people who have lost their jobs because of the virus.