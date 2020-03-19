San Isabel Electric temporarily suspending disconnections, late fees

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - In response to the coronavirus outbreak, San Isabel Electric is suspending disconnections and late fees until further notice.

This decision applies to both residential and business customers. Anyone who has outstanding bills, who are laid off or furloughed, or who are having difficulty in paying their bills, are encouraged to continue paying what they can, as they can. Members have the option to go on a payment plan.

"We need to provide service every hour, every day," said General Manager and CEO Reg Rudolph. "We are working hard to protect our employees and maintain the service you expect from us. We have a public responsibility to live by a high safety threshold every day."