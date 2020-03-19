Hospitals suffer from lack of COVID-19 supplies, wait for assistance

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Nurses and other healthcare professionals across the United States are currently on the front lines of trying to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, but some are worried they don't have the protection necessary for their job.

Officials at the Colorado Nurses Association said in a response to KRDO, "many facilities have had to adjust to limited Personal Protective Equipment for the clinical workforce in hospitals, clinics, and all facilities."

Executives at the association say they're counting on promised assistance from the state and the federal government.

"We understand that CDPHE has received some additional supplies and we are awaiting further information on the distribution plans for that equipment," said Colleen Casper, a spokesperson for the association.

We'll have more details on this tonight on KRDO at 5 and 10.