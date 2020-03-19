Blizzard/Winter Storm Warnings in effect along the I-25 corridor today

News

Rain showers are already changing to snow showers in El Paso County. Conditions will continue to deteriorate as temperatures cool and the wind speeds increase. First, here is the most recent snowfall accumulation forecast through Friday morning:

Colorado Springs: 1-3"

Monument: 4-8"

Falcon: 2-5"

Woodland Park: 4-8"

Pueblo: Trace

Canon City: Trace-2"

Today: Low pressure is transporting ample moisture to Colorado today, in addition to a separate cold frontal passage making for blizzard conditions for nearly all of NE Colorado. Northern El Paso and Douglas Counties are under Blizzard warnings till midnight and 6am Friday respectively. Teller County has a Winter Storm Warning in effect till 6am Friday due to slightly lower wind speeds.

Locations above 7000ft are favored for heavier snowfall totals, downsloping winds and warm temperatures in downtown Colorado Springs making for unfavorable snow accumulation.

Northerly winds this afternoon gusting from 45-55mph along the I-25 corridor and I-70. Blowing and drifting snow and limited visibilities are likely. Travel today in central/northern Colorado today should be for emergencies only. Stay tuned for updates.

