Blizzard like conditions on the I-25 corridor Thursday

A strong cold front will cross through central Colorado tomorrow bringing moderate to heavy snowfall and strong winds. Here is your snowfall forecast, although keep in mind, the combination of 50+mph winds will make a few inches of snowfall feel significantly worse.

Colorado Springs: 1-4"

Monument: 5-10"

Woodland Park: 4-7"

Peyton: 3-7"

Falcon: 3-6"

Fountain: 1-3"

Canon City: Trace-2"

Pueblo: Trace-2"

Today: Partly to mostly sunny skies for this afternoon with temperatures warming into the high 50s in Colorado Springs, 60s and 70s possible along HWY 50. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect starting at noon in Otero and Las Animas Counties as relative humidity values down to 12% and wind gusts to 35mph will create critical fire weather concerns. Similar wind gusts possible in Colorado Springs and Pueblo this afternoon. Weak and isolated rain showers across the I-25 corridor are possible this evening, but the overall coverage will be very limited so the vast majority of us are staying dry today.

Thursday: A very moist low-pressure system enters central/northern Colorado during the early morning hours bringing rain showers that will quickly change over to snow by mid-morning for valley locations. Moderate to heavy snowfall expected for northern El Paso, Teller, and Douglas Counties during the daytime. Yes, snow will be a problem but the combination of very strong winds is looking to be the bigger issue.

Cold frontal passage will happen late morning in El Paso County and increase wind speeds to 20-30mph sustained with gusts 50+mph. Expect visibilities during the late morning and afternoon hours to be incredibly limited associated with the blowing and drifting snow. As of this writing, the National Weather Service still has Winter Storm Watches in effect, but don't be surprised to see them changed to Winter Storm Warning and/or Blizzard Warnings.

