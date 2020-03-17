Schools roll-out ‘e-learning’ programs during coronavirus shutdown

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Academy District 20, along with other districts in the Pikes Peak Region, remain closed in an effort to curve the spread of COV-19.

Some students in District 20 have now started "e-learning", as a part of the district-wide effort to keep kids engaged in academics and in a routine.

“When they are on a schedule every day, they function much better and are calmer and tend to be happier because of it”, says Frontier Elementary Principal, Kelly Garnhart.

Kelly says though "e-learning" stands for "electronic learning", it also stands for "extended learning", which students may have to do from home should schools opt to remain shutdown after spring break.

While many districts have access to electronic learning, there's no uniform app or program.

Kelly says the district is relying on parents to help create this "new normal" for students.

“I encourage parents to create a daily schedule, and make it fun, engage the kids in that”, says Kelly. "Make sure they have a normal wake-up time every day, make sure they're getting dressed every day."

District leaders are also calling for parents to talk to their kids about the coronavirus, and how it may change how school and life look moving forward.

"Listen to them, what are their questions? What are their concerns? Keep it simple, respond to their questions and validate them”, says Kelly.

For District 20 school updates regarding COV-19, click here.