Restaurant workers in Colorado Springs fear for financial future, file for unemployment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – An estimated 4 million U.S. restaurant workers will potentially be jobless as many of the nation’s restaurants close down to quell the spread of COVID-19; Colorado Springs restaurant workers are now scrambling to figure out their options.



Governor Jared Polis provided an update on Colorado’s response to the coronavirus Monday and the state issued a public health order to temporarily suspend dine-in service at restaurants and bars. The public health order is effective as of March 17, 2020; for the next 30 days, brewpubs, bars, food courts, cafes and restaurants will all be closed.

Shylar Chevalier, a server at Dos Santos, said, "I was at the grocery store last night looking at the chicken, and it was gone and then I opened my text saying that we were closed and it was that moment of complete panic and was like, 'OK, what do I do?'"

Janice Jay, a server at Senor Manuels added, "So I’m starting to file for unemployment. I’ll be doing that later today and I’m going to contact my student loans and see if I can defer some payments; and I guess that’s why we have emergency funds but it’s still, it’s really hard."

Restaurant workers fear layoffs in the wake of the restaurant shutdowns. Restrictions do not apply to grocery stores, market, pharmacies, drug stores or health care facilities.

Places are encouraged to offer food and beverage using a delivery service, or drive-up service.