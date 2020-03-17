On the Lookout: Police looking for car thief, deputies need to identify chase suspect

News

Colorado Springs police are looking for a man accused of stealing a car from a commercial parking lot.

On March 5 around 10 a.m., police say a man took a set of car keys from the man inside the Home Depot on Southgate Drive, before going into the parking lot and using them to steal a dark gray 2014 Toyota Tacoma.

Before stealing the car, police say the suspect was driving a black, 2000s, Ford F150 with chrome wheels, chrome door trim and chrome side-view mirror caps.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his late 20s to mid-30s, standing about 5 feet 10 inches with a stocky build.

If you have any information on the suspect, call Colorado Springs police at (719) 444-7000.

In Teller County, the sheriff's office is looking for a woman who fled from deputies after a traffic stop on Highway 67.

On March 5 just before 8 p.m., deputies pulled over a dark-colored Audi A4 with the Colorado license plate AEQ712.

Deputies said, "As both vehicles came to a stop on south Highway 67, the female driver of the Audi accelerated northbound towards Divide at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour."

Other deputies deployed spike strips but were unsuccessful in stopping the vehicle.

The woman driving the car is described as a white female aged late teens to early 20s, with dark hair and a light complexion.

If you have any information, call the Teller County Sheriff's Office at (719) 687-9652.