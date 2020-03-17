D60 schools deep clean before students return

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Classes may be canceled as a result of COVID-19, but school districts across southern Colorado are undergoing deep cleaning to prepare for the potential return of students later this month.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 shadowed a custodian crew at Irving Elementary in Pueblo on Tuesday to see what goes into combating COVID-19 inside the classroom.

This week, custodians say every toy, desk, name tag and pencil needs to be accounted for.

“These are institutions for our children so it’s very important for us to provide the safest and the cleanest environment we possibly can at all times,” said Bob Lawson, Executive Director of Facilities with District 60.

This week, crews at all 30 District 60 schools are deep cleaning everything. Next week they’ll do the same but with hospital grade disinfectants.

“We use different aerosol type methods so we can apply it to all surfaces inside the schools,” said Lawson.

“It’s been kind of nerve-wracking, but at the same time we have a job to do,” said Mylo Guerra, a custodian at Irving Elementary. "Everything needs to be thoroughly cleaned and checked over two or three times.”

D60 officials say they’ve had emergency preparedness plans in place for something like the coronavirus for years. They say the district has bought the equipment needed well in advance.

Students are expected back inside the classrooms on March 30, but that date could potentially be pushed back.