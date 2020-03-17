CHSAA extends spring suspension for high school sports

News

It will be some time before we hear the roar of the crowd at a high school sporting event as the gates will be closed and locked at least until April 18th, "We're disappointed as administrators and I've talked with the CHSAA folks they are unbelievably disappointed but we have to do what's in the best interest of our kids and not just our student athletes but their parents, their grandparents society as a whole," says Director of athletics for district eleven, Chris Noll. Noll, the director athletics in district 11, is making sure his coaches reach out to check in on the student-athletes mental state, "Really and truly we want our coaches to focus on the social, emotional well being of our kids. A lot of our kids, they have a better relationship with their coach than anybody. We have asked our coaches forget the X's and O's for a little bit and let's make we reach out and that our kids are okay."

CHSAA is in a holding pattern when it comes to decisions on whether or not spring championships will be played, "I don't think anything's been taken off the table but I think at this point in time really and truly it's all just a waiting game," says Noll

Hopefully in the near future fields will get unlocked and student-athletes will get a chance to reach the ultimate team goal, "I think as a society we have to stay positive. Lean on each other and get through it," says Noll.