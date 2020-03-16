Parks & Wildlife: Try bird watching

News

Colo. (KRDO) -- With many recreational activities and events postponed or canceled, Colorado is looking a little, well, boring. But wildlife officials say this isn't so.

There are still plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors and entertain yourself. For example, birding.

In a tweet Monday, Colorado Parks & Wildlife suggested bird watching as a way to fight cabin fever during the COVID-19 outbreak.

You can still maintain safe practices like social distancing and avoiding public spaces. Just grab a camera and some binoculars if you have them.

"You might spot something like this junco in a frosted tree," said CPW.

CPW also suggests reading up on some birding tips from the Audubon Society.