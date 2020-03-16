Colorado Springs restaurants brace for coronavirus impact

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Restaurants in Colorado Springs are making changes as Governor Jared Polis ordered a halt to dine-in services statewide Tuesday afternoon.

Several other states had already ordered all restaurants to switch to delivery and takeout for the time being, including Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts, and Washington. Restaurants in New York City are also under the same restrictions.

Paravicini’s Italian Bistro on the west side of town started temporary curb side pick up on Sunday, in addition to its regular takeout and dine-in services.

The owner, Chef Franco Pisani, told KRDO that Colorado Spring’s tight-knit restaurant community is working together to figure out how to best prevent the spread of coronavirus inside their businesses, while also being mindful of their employees’ financial well-being.

Pisani said he and other local business owners will take their own precautions until the governor gives clear instructions. He told us he thinks an overarching plan from the state government is the best way to ensure every restaurant is doing its part.

For now, Pisani told KRDO he and the other restaurants are being extra careful about who they let work. Employees are being told to not come into work if they feel sick, have allergies, went skiing or went on any other recent vacation.

Paravicini’s is also cleaning it’s tables with single-use wipes and keeping condiments in the back until customers are seated.