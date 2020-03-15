UCHealth updates visitor restrictions for COVID-19

News

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - UCHealth is implementing new rules for visitors. The changes were announced Sunday.

In a statement, UCHealth said the restrictions are meant to protect people at all of UCHealth’s health care facilities.

Here are the increased visitation restrictions:

· Visiting hours at UCHealth hospitals are now 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

· Any patient who is checking in for an appointment at any UCHealth location must tell staff and ask for a mask if they have:

o A fever

o Cold symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose)

o Flu symptoms (fevers, chills, body aches)

· Visitors with cold or flu symptoms are not allowed in any UCHealth facility unless they are there for medical care.

· Patients may have no more than one visitor in a 24-hour period. This includes birth centers and OB clinics. Large numbers of people may not gather in waiting rooms, cafeterias, lobbies or other locations.

· Only one person may accompany a patient who is being seen in a clinic or for a procedure such as surgery.

· Anyone under 16 years of age who is not being seen as a patient is not allowed to visit any area. Children under 16 years of age who are not patients themselves are not allowed anywhere in UCHealth’s facilities, including waiting rooms, cafeterias and lobbies. Even if a child seems healthy and shows no symptoms, they might be sick and carrying germs or a virus.

The statement from UCHealth says these rules follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“It only takes one person to spread germs, viruses or the novel coronavirus COVID-19,” UCHealth Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeffrey Glasheen said in a statement. “Everyone throughout Colorado should wash their hands frequently and thoroughly, and stay home if they’re sick. We’ll all be healthier if we can reduce the risk of spreading germs.”

The statement also said UCHealth facilities across Colorado have numerous infection prevention measures in place to ensure the safety of patients, visitors, staff and providers. Patients who may have COVID-19 are cared for in isolated areas by employees wearing personal protective equipment.

