Fountain Utilities restores power after outage Sunday morning

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded to a power outage in the Fountain Mesa and Cross Creek subdivision areas Sunday morning. Fountain Utilities initially estimated that it could take as long as four hours to restore power, but in fact the wait was much shorter.

The City of Fountain reported the outage just before 9:30 a.m., saying that about 1,750 customers are affected. Officials reported that power was restored at 10:26 a.m., about an hour later.

Fountain Utilities said the cause of the outage was an underground fault.