Some Sun for Sunday

Saturday was chilly and gray for Southeast Colorado. Temperatures barely crept above freezing for Colorado Springs. Blame it on strong upslope winds out of the Southeast and a shield of cold air that just wouldn't budge.

Sunday looks to be brighter and warmer with mid 50 degree temperatures for the afternoon hours. And Monday looks even warmer. But then another storm system will bring cool unsettled weather to the region by midweek, sending temperatures back down into the 30s and 40s with occasional showers.

Sunday will be a great day to go for a walk to get some sun and fresh air.