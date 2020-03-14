Gov. Polis puts pause on skiing

News

Denver, Colo. (KRDO) - Ski resorts are going downhill because of the coronavirus. Colorado Governor Jared Polis issued an executive order to suspend ski resort operations across the state.

The order was announced Saturday night. It directs ski resorts to suspend operations for one week in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. A statement from the governor's office said the order is also an effort to conserve medical resources in the state’s mountain communities.

COVID-19 has already spread throughout many of Colorado’s mountain communities; including those where popular ski resorts are located.

According to the governor's office, public health officials have determined that disease control measures aimed at specific individuals or groups are no longer sufficient to contain the further spread of the virus.

In the statement, the governor said he never imagined a global pandemic would force the temporary closure of the state's ski resorts.

"For those of us who treasure living our lives outdoors, sacrificing our fun is the easier part; but for those who depend on employment in our Colorado high country, the uncertainty of how long they will be out of a job is terrifying," Governor Polis said. "It is with a profound sense of pain and grim responsibility that I take the agonizing action that this moment demands. I take solace in knowing that while we will be temporarily closed for business, we will be saving the lives of hundreds, perhaps thousands of Coloradans in the days and weeks ahead."

According the governor's office, he will continue to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak in Colorado. He may change his executive order depending on what happens.