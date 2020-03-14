El Paso County commissioner issues local disaster emergency declaration

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Board of Commissioners has issued a local disaster emergency declaration in an effort to alleviate the burden for medical personnel during the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement Saturday, Chairman Mark Waller signed the declaration into action with the intent to activate the Medical Reserve Corp. The declaration will also help local medical providers obtain personal protective equipment, the statement said.

“Our community is strong and we can face this challenge together,” Waller stated. “Now more than ever, it is important to take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19: stay home if you’re sick, thoroughly wash your hands, avoid close contact with people with flu-like symptoms, clean and disinfect surfaces frequently, sneeze into a tissue or your elbow, and avoid touching your face.”

If you have further questions about the declaration, Waller and the acting Deputy Medical Director, Dr. Leon Kelly, can both be reached at (719) 244-1809.