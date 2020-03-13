Stabbing investigation underway in southeast Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Michelle Ct., just before 10:30 p.m. Witnesses say two men came in through the unlocked front door and attacked the resident. When the resident fought back, they were stabbed at least four times. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as Hispanic or light-skinned Black men, dressed in hooded sweatshirts and masks. If you have any information about this incident, contact Colorado Springs Police.