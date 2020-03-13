Pueblo County shuts down Runyon Sports Complex in light of COVID-19

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Effective immediately, the Runyon Sports Complex will be shutting down operations due to coronavirus concerns. The decision will remain in place until further notice.

During an emergency executive session Friday morning, Pueblo County Commissioners came to a decision to take proactive measures to help the safety of the public and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19.

Opening Day baseball celebrations were scheduled to take place at Runyon on April 4th, but those plans will now have to be postponed.

Due to Friday's decision, high school games will be canceled, as well as youth programs. Practices won’t be allowed at Runyon during this timeframe. The hope is they will be able to reschedule games at the complex in the future.

Pueblo County Commissioner Chris Wiseman says the County hopes to reopen Runyon by April 6th, but that date could easily be pushed back if the Coronavirus continues to spread.

“The last thing you want to be is a source for someone to become ill,” said Wiseman.

Commissioners will also be shutting down the following county-owned facilities: Fulton Heights Rec. Center, Pueblo County Gym, and McHarg Park.

Wiseman went on to say the county is also in discussion to potentially close down all operations at the Pueblo County Courthouse.

The Pueblo County Manager is currently going thru the process of speaking with each department head before coming to a decision.

Shutting down the courthouse could impact public services in Pueblo County like Clerk's Office, Consensus Office, as well as Planning and Development.

The hope is that the county won't have to completely halt operations, but limit contact with the public.