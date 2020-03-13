Freezing drizzle/fog changing to snow in Southern Colorado today

News

Here is the most recent snowfall accumulation forecast through this evening :

Colorado Springs: 2-5"

Monument: 1-3"

Pueblo: Trace-2"

Woodland Park: Trace-2"

Canon City: 2-5"

Springfield: Trace-1"

Lamar: Trace-2"

Cripple Creek: 3-6"

Salida: 2-5"

Falcon: 2-5"

Peyton: 2-5"

Now to the details. Freezing drizzle/fog is possible through mid-morning in El Paso/Teller Counties. Accumulation of ice on the roadways will be very minimal as road temperatures have been incredibly warm recently.

The drizzle will change over to snow showers with scattered snow showers continuing through the day in El Paso County. Roadways will struggle to become snowcovered, just wet. The grassy areas and trees will likely receive the majority of the accumulation, keep in mind, the wet/heavy consistency will lead to sagging or broken tree branches.

HWY 50 locations will deal with temperatures in the mid to high 30s making the precipitation type difficult to forecast. Current radar imagery picking up rain showers in Pueblo and the lower elevations of Fremont County. Don't be surprised to see the rain change over to snow showers at some point today with relatively minimal accumulation.

Last but not least, the wind. Gusts likely 30-40mph in central/southern Colorado during the daytime, pushing wind chills into the 20s. So freezing drizzle/fog, snow, rain, and wind, classic Colorado.

Precipitation will come to an end after 7pm tonight, gradually turning partly cloudy overnight with temperatures into the mid-20s along I-25.

