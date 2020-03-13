Court documents detail charges, witness list in Letecia Stauch case; authorities still searching for Gannon

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several documents in the case against Letecia Stauch were published by the Colorado court system Thursday.

Among the documents, a formal complaint against Stauch detailed her charges, including First-Degree Murder, Child Abuse, Tampering with Deceased Human Body and Tampering with Evidence.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office believes Letecia Stauch is responsible for killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon. He was reported missing on January 27th.

The complaint also lists several hundred witnesses, including dozens of law enforcement members, including several from the Federal Bureau of Investigation based in Colorado and South Carolina, where Stauch was arrested.

The witness list also includes Stauch's daughter, and both Gannon's biological parents, Landon Hiott and Al Stauch.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they are continuing their search for Gannon's remains.

Sgt. Deborah Mynatt, public information officer with the Sheriff's Office said on Thursday, investigators were searching the area near Bradley Road and Marsheffel, east of Colorado Springs for a majority of the day.

Mynatt said any rumors of a coroner's van in the area is not related to the case.