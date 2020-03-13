Air Force Academy beginning early release of Cadets due to coronavirus fears

News

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) – The U.S. Air Force Academy is beginning an orderly dismissal of much of its Cadet population, due to the global spread of coronavirus.

In a news release, Academy officials say the early dismissal decision was made "to maximize the chances of graduating our senior class on time for our Air and Space Forces while ensuring the best possible care for the entire base populace." Academy officials also say they consulted with medical professionals, the other service academies, and local leaders.

"Ultimately, the deciding factor was recommendations from our public health officials and the inability to execute social distancing over 4,000 cadets here on campus," officials said via the news release.