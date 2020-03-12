Travel Alert: Traffic shift on Marksheffel Thursday

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One lane will be closed in each direction on Marksheffel Road starting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

El Paso County Public Works will perform road repairs on Marksheffel between Fontaine Boulevard and Bradley Road.

Traffic will be diverted to the southbound lanes.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route. You can either take Powers Boulevard or South Peyton Highway.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the day Thursday.

Funding for the project is provided through the El Paso County Road and Bridge fund.

