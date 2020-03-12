Freezing rain and snow showers expected Friday in Southern Colorado

News

This is a complicated forecast with all the details below. First off, here are your approximate snowfall totals for this storm system:

Colorado Springs: 2-5"

Monument: 1-3"

Woodland Park: 1-3"

Pueblo: 0-3"

Canon City: 3-6"

Salida: 2-5"

Springfield: 0-3"

Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 50s and 60s in central/southern Colorado continue today. Wind gusts to 20mph possible along the I-25 corridor with no chance of precipitation during the daytime hours. That will change late this evening.

Now to the good stuff. A surface cold front will back into Colorado starting this afternoon which could limit high temperatures in the eastern plains into the low 60s this afternoon. The low-pressure center located currently in California will move easterly and push moisture into far southern Colorado after 10pm tonight. Precipitation type is the tricky aspect of this forecast.

Freezing rain changing to snow showers is likely in El Paso County Friday morning. Minimal ice accumulation is expected due to the past few days of warm surface temperatures. For HWY 50 residents, rain showers will struggle to change over to snow as temperatures are looking to be slightly too warm to support snowfall, in the high 30s. But don't be surprised to see some minor accumulation in Pueblo.

On and off rain/snow showers will continue through the day along the I-25 corridor making for slick and snow-covered roads at varying times during the day. Any snow that falls will be very wet and heavy, making for sagging and/or broken tree branches a possibility. Stay tuned for updates.

