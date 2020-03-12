Air Force Academy temporarily closing to visitors in response to global coronavirus outbreak

News

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, (Colo.) - The US Air Force Academy will temporarily close to visitors beginning Friday, March 13, at 5 p.m.

Officials say this is a precautionary measure in response to the global spread of the coronavirus. This restriction does not impact anyone who lives on-base, Air Academy High School students or faculty, Department of Defense ID cardholders, or anyone conducting official business. Gate hours will remain unchanged.

There are no reported cases of coronavirus on the Academy campus. Officials say they will continue to evaluate the outbreak and take "risk-based measures" to keep students and employees safe.