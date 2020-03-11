Pueblo law enforcement checks in on homeless community

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several times a year, Pueblo's homeless population is paid a surprise visit by dozens of local law enforcement. It is called the Homeless Outreach Program.

According to Pueblo Police, the program first began three years ago to combat the homeless crisis in their own backyard.

Around 7:30 a.m., members of the Pueblo Police Department, Fire Department, Sheriff's Office, Health Department, and Parks and Wildlife convened with their ATV's on the northeast part of town.

The crews went from camp to camp, lending a helping hand where they could. Some camps were simply tents; others were makeshift structures complete with roofs, fireplaces, and couches. However, all of the camps were littered with trash.

“We let them know there are resources for them," said Sgt. Franklyn Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department. "We let them know they don't have to live the way they are living and then we let them know who owns the property where they are at and then we let them know about the environmental concerns we may have.”

Some of those environmental concerns include miniature propane canisters littered across the camps, making for dangerous fire conditions.

“I think the craziest things are the homes that people actually build out here," said PPD Officer Josh Landers, who has participated in the Homeless Outreach Program four times. "They are homeless people but they are still people. They put their artistic ideas out there.”

But the riders aren't just here to pay visits. Officers and Deputies were providing some much-needed law enforcement.

Homeless people with warrants are taken into custody. The others are asked to leave, and if they don't by the time police return, they will be ticketed.

Law enforcement officers were also searching for a particular homeless individual: a white man, with a red beard, red stringy hair, and green coveralls who goes by the name John. He is suspected of attacking a man with a machete last week, and nearly cut off his hand. The victim was treated for his wounds after being airlifted to Denver area hospital.

Pueblo Police believe the Homeless Outreach Program is more than welfare check, it is a way to combat the growth of homeless communities in Fountain Creek.

“This year is the least amount of camps we’ve had in Pueblo up to this point," said Sgt. Ortega after visiting a few of the camps. "I think the reason is because we give people an opportunity to move on themselves.”