Possible carjacking reported overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for several people who may have been involved in a carjacking and possible kidnapping.

Police were called to a convenience store on the 1700 block of S. 8th St., at 12:43 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, witnesses tell them a woman walked into the store, leaving her car unattended and running in the parking lot. That's when a woman got out of a truck parked next to the car, and got into it.

The woman inside the store yelled out that her kids were in the car, and ran outside. Witnesses say she began banging on her car windows and ran out in front of her car, and was struck. She was seen getting into the passenger side of her car before it took off. The truck parked next to her car took off around the same time.

The victim's car is described as a newer-model silver sedan, possibly a Toyota. The suspect's vehicle is described as a smaller older-model two-door truck, possibly a Ford Ranger. The female suspect is described as white, heavyset, with short brown hair and multiple tattoos on her chest, arms, and wrists. The female victim is described as mixed-race with blue dyed hair and tattoos on her chest.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Colorado Springs Police.