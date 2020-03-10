Suspect accused of killing wife, mother-in-law had history of domestic violence

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Court documented reveal the man accused of murdering his wife and her mother in Colorado Springs had a history of domestic violence against his wife.

28-year-old Timothy Scott, who faces two counts of first-degree murder, was arrested and convicted multiple times in relation to domestic violence against his wife Annjolynne "Annie" Scott in February. That same month, Annie filed for divorce and they were separated.

In the early morning of March 5th, Colorado Springs Police responded to the Yorkshire Square Apartment Homes in Northern Colorado Springs for a reported disturbance. When the officer entered the home he could see Tamara "Tammy" Dunn with stab wounds bleeding on the stairs. The documents say Dunn told the officer, "he killed my daughter," referencing Scott.

The officer then went upstairs where he saw Annie's body on the floor surrounded by blood. Standing on top of her was Scott who was also injured. The report says he was stabbed by Dunn. Next to Scott was a knife covered in blood and a handgun.

The arrest affidavit says Annie was stabbed 16 times, some of the wounds exposing bone. According to the report she died from a gunshot to the face. Dunn and Scott were taken to the hospital where Dunn died from her injuries but Scott survived.

Dave Soyka who lives in Cascade was a long time friend of Dunn for 52 years and knew Annie since she was a baby. “I just can’t understand who would premeditate killing somebody," Soyka says, "That’s just beyond my comprehension.”

He and his wife had just returned from vacation when he got a call from Tammy's husband telling him what happened leaving him in complete shock. "A big hole in my heart," says Soyka about the situation, "A big hole in anybody's heart."

Soyka says he met Annie's husband only once and knew about the domestic violence situation. He tells us he told Scott, "I don't trust you, I know what you do to women."

Moving forward from this nightmare he and his wife have to live through, Sokya wants nothing more than justice for his two loved ones.

"This man murdered my family," Soyka says, "Tammy and Annie were my family. I will have justice for this."

Marsha Soyka, Dave's wife, also a life-long friend of Dunn's sent us this statement about the tragedy.

"Today, pray for someone you hardly know, or someone you've never even met. Be kind to someone. Shake the hand of a veteran and thank them for their service. Call someone and tell them how much they mean to you. Forgive someone with all your heart, even if they haven't asked for your forgiveness. Thank someone for being your friend. Hug someone like you're never going to let go. Bring some happiness and light into the world. Today, let's all act like Tammy Jo did every day of her life."