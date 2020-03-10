On the Lookout: Police seek car thief; infamous porch pirate strikes again

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities need your help finding a man they believe stole a car -- later dumping it nearby -- and a porch pirate on the run who continues to steal from local neighborhoods.

Colorado Springs police say a man was caught on surveillance video running from police after he stole a vehicle near Motor City.

Police say a man stole a black 2017 Chevrolet 3500 truck from the Mike Maroone car dealership on Auto Mall Loop. He dropped the truck off a few streets over on the 1400 block of Tejon Street before running away.

He's described as a white or hispanic male, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and appears to be in his 20s.

If you have any information about this man's identity or his whereabouts, call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.

Meanwhile, neighbors on the northeast side of Colorado Springs are on the lookout for a porch pirate who we first reported on last month.

Now, a viewer has sent new video of a second incident. The Ring doorbell video shows someone pulling into a driveway along Jeanette Way. A woman is seen getting out of a Black Chevy Avalanche Truck before she makes off with several packages on Feb. 20. The same truck was seen in a Widefield neighborhood the day before on February 19th.

If you have any information on who this woman is, call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-520-7777.

If there's a suspect you'd like to see featured in KRDO's On the Lookout, email krystal.story@krdo.com.