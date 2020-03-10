Motorcyclist dies after crash in Widefield

News

A driver's failure to yield cost a motorcyclist his life Tuesday evening in Widefield.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a woman driving a Jeep Wrangler was heading south on Goldfield Drive near Big Johnson Reservoir just before 6pm and failed to stop for a motorcycle heading east on Fontaine.

The motorcyclist, who didn't have a stop sign, hit the passenger side of the Jeep and flew off his bike into a shallow ditch nearby.

He was transported to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

The woman was not injured.

According to a CSP trooper at the scene, a citation is pending against the driver of the Jeep, although neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected.

The intersection of Goldfield and Fontaine was closed for several hours while crash investigators documented the scene and removed both the Jeep and motorcycle.