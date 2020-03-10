Colorado Springs nursing homes take precautions amid COVID-19 concerns

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Local nursing homes are putting extra precautionary measures in place as patients with the novel coronavirus start to crop up in Colorado.

As of Monday, 15 people in Colorado have tested positive for the virus and 19 people in the US have died. A Seattle nursing home has become the site of a major outbreak, where officials say 31 residents have tested positive and 20 tests are still pending.

Some nursing homes here in Colorado Springs tell us they've been working on a plan to combat the virus since the outbreak started in China in December.

"We are currently receiving regular updates on the latest admission screening guidelines and infection control protocols," said Lori Mayer, a spokesperson for Pikes Peak Center nursing home, in a statement. "Everything we are doing is in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Public Health."

The Pikes Peak Center and Colonial Columns -- which owns Cedarwood Health Care Center and Aspen Living Center -- both say they're enhancing employee, patient and visitor screenings to ensure people are safe inside the facilities.

"We also are keeping in regular contact with our suppliers and vendors, as well as our pharmacy providers to ensure the Centers have access to supplies and medications necessary to care for the residents and patients they have the privilege to serve," said Colonial Columns in a statement.

KRDO has reached out to officials at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to see what advice they're giving nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other places that house elderly people.

