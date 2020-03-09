Colorado health experts ask those feeling sick to avoid going into healthcare facilities before speaking with a doctor

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - On Monday, Colorado officials announced more presumed positive cases of COVID-19 and expect that number to only go up in the coming weeks.

State health leaders are asking those who believe they have COVID-19 to not immediately go to a hospital, doctor's office, or urgent care but to instead call their doctor or healthcare provider beforehand so they can tell you how to proceed.

Even if you don't have symptoms of the Coronavirus, which are fever, runny nose, sore throat, and shortness of breath, officials are asking that you still call in ahead of time.

While it may seem counterproductive Rocky White the specialty medical director for Optum says the reason for this is because, in the majority of COVID-19 cases, people don't know if they have the virus or not. "In fact, 80 percent of the cases will be a lot like having the common cold or even flu symptoms," White says.

Adding that for those who go to a healthcare facility thinking they just have the flu and it turns out to be COVID-19, everyone who was in near them waiting to be checked out could now also have the virus.

White says, "The last thing we want you to do is to walk into one of our clinics and be coughing and hacking around other people and potentially getting them sick." Adding patients doctors are going to want to see in person are usually the ones with severe symptoms.

White also recommends if you have a wellness check-up or annual health exam scheduled soon to call your doctor to see if you can get in rescheduled a few months from now to avoid coming in contact with someone who is sick.