P.I. gives insight on lack of public information in LeTecia Stauch case

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Investigators haven't revealed what evidence led them to arrest Letecia Stauch on a first-degree murder charge; we only know she's accused of killing her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

KRDO asked former sheriff, now private investigator, Dan Cornsentino for perspective.

"What they are trying to do is put the pieces of this puzzle together," he says.

"What they're thinking is… Gannon did not have a voice in this. What they're thinking is his family needs closure."

Stauch was arrested on Monday in South Carolina and extradited back to Colorado, but investigators haven't revealed what probable cause they used to bring her into custody. Gannon's body still hasn't been found, and authorities haven't said anything about how Gannon may have died.

Corsentino said, "It may be testimony or statements, it may be interceptions, I don't know if they issued a wire-tap on her phone ... it could be evidentiary in the sense that when they were conducting their search, there was something found and brought to bear."

Even though she's in jail, Corsentino explains why keeping the information confidential is vital.

"As the investigation is continuing even while she's under arrest, they're still trying to fomulate the preparation to bring this woman to trial," Corsentino said.

Stauch's next court hearing is at 4 p.m. on March 11 for a first appearance before a judge where she will formally be charged.